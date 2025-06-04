Ronny Mauricio News: Hitless in season debut

Mauricio went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Getting the start at third base and batting seventh in his 2025 debut. Mauricio grounded into a double play in the second inning and looked foolish chasing a Clayton Kershaw curveball in the dirt in the fourth, but he's hardly the first hitter to have trouble squaring up the future Hall of Famer. Mauricio could be in line for significant playing time while Mark Vientos (hamstring) is sidelined, platooning with Brett Baty at the hot corner while also seeing action at second base and DH. Mauricio won't match the absurd .515/.564/.818 slash line with three homers and four steals he posted in 39 plate appearances at Triple-A Syracuse, but if the 24-year-old makes enough contact he has intriguing fantasy upside.