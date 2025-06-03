Ronny Mauricio News: Officially called up

The Mets called up Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Mauricio is getting a promotion as Mark Vientos (hamstring) heads to the 10-day injured list. Mauricio struggled a bit at first recovering from multiple knee surgeries as he hit below the Mendoza line for Single-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton. Following the initial struggles, he has been stellar for Triple-A Syracuse with a 1.382 OPS, three homers and four stolen bases across 39 plate appearances. The infielder is starting at third base for the Mets on Tuesday and his batting seventh, but his role with the big league club may be limited.