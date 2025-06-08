Ronny Mauricio News: Swipes bag in win

Mauricio went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Rockies.

Mauricio contributed offensively throughout the game and has now stolen a base in back-to-back contests. After going 0-for-8 against the Dodgers, the 24-year-old tallied five hits over the weekend at Coors Field. Through five games this season, he's hitting .263 with a solo home run, a double, two steals and four runs scored across 21 plate appearances.