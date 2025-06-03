Ryan Bergert News: Allows two runs in start

Bergert allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Bergert's first start of the season went fine, though the Padres didn't offer any run support while he was in the game. He made his first four appearances of the year out of the bullpen, covering four innings between April 26 and May 6. The right-hander has posted a 4:2 K:BB over nine innings in the majors, but he had a 9.2 K/9 over 36 innings across nine starts with Triple-A El Paso this year. It's unclear if he's done enough to earn another start -- if he gets another turn, he's projected for a road start in Milwaukee this weekend. Bergert has a chance to occupy a spot in the rotation until one of Yu Darvish (elbow) or Michael King (shoulder) gets healthy enough to return.