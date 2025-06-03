Ryan Bergert News: Called up for first MLB start
The Padres recalled Bergert from Triple-A El Paso ahead of his start against the Giants on Tuesday.
The right-hander delivered four scoreless frames in four relief appearances with the Friars earlier this season, but he's been promoted Tuesday for his first big-league start. Bergert hasn't completed five frames in a start with El Paso since early April, so the 25-year-old shouldn't be expected to work too deep in his first start for San Diego.
