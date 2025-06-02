Ryan Bergert News: In line to start Tuesday's game

Berget has been added to the Padres' taxi squad and is expected to start Tuesday in San Francisco, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With the continued absences of Michael King (shoulder) and Yu Darvish (elbow), Berget could earn additional starts after Tuesday's outing. The rookie right-hander has tossed four scoreless innings for the Padres this season, but this will be his first major-league start.