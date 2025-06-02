Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Bergert headshot

Ryan Bergert News: In line to start Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Berget has been added to the Padres' taxi squad and is expected to start Tuesday in San Francisco, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With the continued absences of Michael King (shoulder) and Yu Darvish (elbow), Berget could earn additional starts after Tuesday's outing. The rookie right-hander has tossed four scoreless innings for the Padres this season, but this will be his first major-league start.

Ryan Bergert
San Diego Padres
