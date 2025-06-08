Ryan Cusick News: Claimed, optioned by Philadelphia

The Phillies claimed Cusick off waivers from the White Sox on Sunday and optioned him to the Florida Complex League.

Cusick has been riding a roller coaster between organizations of late -- he was DFA'd by the Athletics on May 27 and claimed by Detroit three days later but was then DFA'd by the Tigers before the White Sox claimed him June 4. Chicago subsequently designated the right-hander for assignment June 6, and he's now been picked up by the Phillies. Cusick has yet to pitch in the majors, and he's posted a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 11:14 K:BB over 15.2 innings across stops with two Triple-A teams so far this year.