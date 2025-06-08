Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Cusick headshot

Ryan Cusick News: Claimed, optioned by Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

The Phillies claimed Cusick off waivers from the White Sox on Sunday and optioned him to the Florida Complex League.

Cusick has been riding a roller coaster between organizations of late -- he was DFA'd by the Athletics on May 27 and claimed by Detroit three days later but was then DFA'd by the Tigers before the White Sox claimed him June 4. Chicago subsequently designated the right-hander for assignment June 6, and he's now been picked up by the Phillies. Cusick has yet to pitch in the majors, and he's posted a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 11:14 K:BB over 15.2 innings across stops with two Triple-A teams so far this year.

Ryan Cusick
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now