Ryan O'Hearn News: Out of Sunday's lineup

O'Hearn is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The absence ends a run of 24 straight starts for O'Hearn, who batted .330 (30-for-91) with four doubles, two homers, two steals, 10 RBI and 11 runs during that stretch. The 31-year-old is seeing more playing time against lefties this year compared to previous seasons, but his solid .263 average versus southpaws is undercut a bit by a .316 slugging percentage. Still, O'Hearn has been incredibly productive overall in 2025 with nine homers and a .316/.397/.500 slash line through 54 games.