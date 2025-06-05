Ryan Pepiot News: Gives up two homers in no-decision

Pepiot allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Thursday.

Pepiot delivered another quality start but was unable to extend his streak of scoreless outings to three. He surrendered solo home runs to Jake Burger and Marcus Semien in this contest, but he was spared the loss when the Rays rallied for a walk-off win in the ninth inning. Pepiot has logged six straight quality starts, allowing nine runs over his last 37.2 innings. He's at a 3.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 64:22 K:BB across 76 innings through 13 starts this season. His next outing is projected to be a road start in Boston.