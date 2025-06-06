Ryan Ritter News: Set for MLB debut

The Rockies selected Ritter's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Ritter will make his MLB debut Friday, batting sixth and playing shortstop against the Mets. The 23-year-old will have an opportunity to see consistent playing time right away, as the Rockies placed starting shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) on the 10-day injured list. Ritter has slashed .305/.413/.635 with 16 homers in 245 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.