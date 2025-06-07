Ryan Weathers Injury: Set for further evaluation
Weathers was removed from Saturday's start for precautionary reasons and will undergo further evaluation, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.
Weathers was removed from his start after three innings Saturday against the Rays after displaying diminished velocity while also flexing his left arm. The preliminary news is positive, with manager Clayton McCullough reporting that no major issues were uncovered during an initial evaluation, per Brian Murphy of MLB.com.
