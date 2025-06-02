Sam Aldegheri News: Gets first call-up of 2025

The Angels recalled Aldegheri from Double-A Rocket City on Monday.

Aldegheri made three starts for the Angels late last season, but he'll be back with the big club for the first time in 2025 after being optioned to the minors early on in spring training. The 23-year-old lefty has continued his development as a starter this season at Rocket City, where he had posted a 4.54 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 41.2 innings across his eight outings. The Angels don't appear to have an opening in the rotation at the moment, so Aldegheri is likely to slot in as a multi-inning reliever for the time being.