Sam Haggerty News: Logs three hits, two runs in win

Haggerty started in left field and went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Nationals.

Haggerty got the Rangers going early with a leadoff single two pitches into the game, before scoring the only run Texas would need. He scored a second run after leading off the eighth inning with his third single of the day. The switch-hitting Haggerty usually gets into lineups against lefties and the occasional righty. Evan Carter and Alejandro Osuna are also around for outfield duty, but neither is an ideal fit against southpaws.