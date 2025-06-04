Fantasy Baseball
Sam Hilliard headshot

Sam Hilliard News: Sitting against righty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Hilliard is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

After getting called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Hilliard was on the bench for the Rockies' loss to the Mets that day but started against right-handed in each of the ensuing three games. Hilliard recorded three hits and drew a walk over 12 appearances in those contests, but the Rockies aren't yet prepared to hand him a regular starting role quite yet. The 31-year-old finds himself on the bench for a second consecutive matchup with a right-hander (Cal Quantrill) in Wednesday's series finale.

Sam Hilliard
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
