Sam Huff News: Removed from 40-man roster

The Giants designated Huff for assignment Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Huff has slashed only .208/.259/.340 as the Giants' backup catcher, which wasn't good enough for him to stick around with the big club, especially since he's known more for his bat than his defense. Andrew Knizner was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and will take over as the team's new No. 2 catcher.