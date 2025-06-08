Santiago Espinal News: Back in reserve role

Espinal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Espinal is on the bench for the second day in a row and appears to have shifted back into a utility role in the wake of Christian Encarnacion-Strand's return from the injured list. Espinal has gone just 1-for-29 over his last eight games and is slashing just .239/.296/.287 over 204 plate appearances on the season.