Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Likely to pitch in White Sox series

Gipson-Long (elbow/hip) rejoined the Tigers over the weekend and is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list to start or serve as a bulk reliever Tuesday or Wednesday against the White Sox, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jack Flaherty got the ball for Monday's series-opening win and Casey Mize is slated to start Thursday's finale, but the Tigers have yet to name starters for Tuesday and Wednesday. Detroit is expected to go with a bullpen game for one of those contests, while Gipson-Long looks on track to cover the majority of the innings in the other game in some capacity. The 27-year-old missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April and then left hip surgery in July, but he finally looks to be healthy again after completing an extended rehab assignment. Between stops at Single-A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo, Gipson-Long tossed 16.1 innings over five starts and logged a 2.20 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB. He covered 5.1 frames and threw 53 pitches in his final outing with Toledo last Thursday, so Gipson-Long will likely be operating with a restricted workload when he makes his 2025 Tigers debut Tuesday or Wednesday.