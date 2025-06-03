Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Penciled in for Wednesday

Manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Gipson-Long (elbow/hip) will start Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Gipson-Long has been sidelined since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024, followed by a hip procedure he received in July. He's been sharp since beginning a rehab assignment May 8, however, turning in a 2.20 ERA and 0.98 WHIP alongside a 16:2 K:BB across 16.1 innings between three minor-league levels. He could still be at risk of displaying some rust during his first MLB start since 2023, though he'll have the benefit of returning against a White Sox offense that owns the lowest OPS (.633) in the majors.