Sawyer Gipson-Long News: Awarded another start

Gipson-Long is scheduled to start Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 27-year-old righty could be at risk of a demotion to the bullpen or Triple-A Toledo once the likes of Reese Olson (finger), Jackson Jobe (elbow) and Alex Cobb (hip) return from the injured list, but Gipson-Long will get at least one more turn through the Detroit rotation. In his first big-league start since 2023 following a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery and hip surgery, Gipson-Long took a no-decision against the White Sox on Wednesday, covering 3.2 innings and striking out three while allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk. He tossed 70 pitches in that start but could push up to the 80-90 range during his upcoming outing.