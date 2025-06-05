Menu
Scott Blewett headshot

Scott Blewett News: Leaving 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2025

Atlanta is expected to designate Blewett for assignment Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Blewett surrendered five earned runs in just 1.1 innings during Thursday's contest, which saw Atlanta squander a six-run lead in the ninth inning en route to an 11-10 loss against Arizona. Despite his awful outing, the 29-year-old righty still owns a 3.91 ERA through 25.1 frames on the season and may attract interest from other bullpen-needy teams browsing the waiver wire. Craig Kimbrel is expected to replace Blewett on the 26-man and 40-man rosters.

Scott Blewett
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
