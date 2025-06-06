Menu
Scott Blewett News: Shipped back to O's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Baltimore acquired Blewett from Atlanta on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.

The right-hander was set to be designated for assignment by Atlanta after giving up five earned runs over 1.1 innings Thursday versus Arizona, but he'll instead be sent to the Orioles. Even with that ugly performance, Blewett has a 3.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings this season. He appeared in two games for the Orioles in April before being dealt to Atlanta.

Scott Blewett
Baltimore Orioles
