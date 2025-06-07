Sean Bouchard News: Recalled by Colorado

The Rockies recalled Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Bouchard will be brought up to bolster the Rockies' outfield depth after Mickey Moniak (personal) was placed on the bereavement list. Bouchard made the Rockies' Opening Day roster but was demoted to Triple-A after posting a disappointing .169/.250/.246 slash line across 72 plate appearances. He's regained his form at the plate in Albuquerque, where he has slashed .268/.388/.423 with two home runs and six RBI in 18 games.