Sean Manaea Injury: Tough outing in first rehab start

Manaea (oblique) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out two in 1.2 innings during his rehab start with High-A Brooklyn on Friday, John Sparaco of SI.com reports.

Manaea was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment after starting the season on the injured list due to a right oblique strain that he suffered in spring training. The 33-year-old southpaw ended up tossing 36 pitches in what was an underwhelming outing, but it's a step in the right direction as far as his rehab program goes. Manaea will need several rehab starts without setbacks before being cleared to return to the major-league roster.