Sean Manaea Injury: Tough outing in first rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Manaea (oblique) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out two in 1.2 innings during his rehab start with High-A Brooklyn on Friday, John Sparaco of SI.com reports.

Manaea was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment after starting the season on the injured list due to a right oblique strain that he suffered in spring training. The 33-year-old southpaw ended up tossing 36 pitches in what was an underwhelming outing, but it's a step in the right direction as far as his rehab program goes. Manaea will need several rehab starts without setbacks before being cleared to return to the major-league roster.

