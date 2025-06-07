Seiya Suzuki News: Goes yard twice against Tigers
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 6-1 win over Detroit.
He took Tyler Holton deep in the first inning before lofting a Chase Lee sweeper over the left-field fence in the eighth. Suzuki snapped a 10-game homer drought with the big performance, and through 60 contests on the season, the 30-year-old slugger is slashing .269/.332/.563 with 16 long balls and 55 RBI, with the latter figure being third in the majors behind Pete Alonso (57) and Rafael Devers (56).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now