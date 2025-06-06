Shane Bieber Injury: Briefly shut down from throwing

Bieber (elbow) will be shut down from throwing until the middle of next week before being re-evaluated after being scratched from his rehab start Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was scheduled to make the second start of his rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Akron, but he experienced some soreness this week after throwing a bullpen session and will now have a brief shutdown period. Bieber is working his way back from April 2024 Tommy John surgery, and his season debut for the Guardians is likely to be pushed into August due to this setback.