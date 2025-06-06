Shane Bieber Injury: Scratched from rehab start

Bieber (elbow) was scratched from Friday's scheduled rehab start for Double-A Akron due to soreness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Bieber experienced soreness after throwing a bullpen session with the RubberDucks on Tuesday. A consultation with Dr. Keith Meister, the physician who performed his Tommy John surgery last year, led to the recommendation that the right-hander pause his rehab for one week. "Obviously a little bit of the setback with shutting him down for a week, but it seems to be all normal -- normal rehab from Tommy John," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "These things happen. So we'll reassess where we are in a week."