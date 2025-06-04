Fantasy Baseball
Shane Bieber headshot

Shane Bieber Injury: Will throw Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Bieber (elbow) will have his next rehab start pushed back a day to Friday, MLB.com reports.

Bieber's next rehab start was originally pegged for Thursday, per Zach Meisel of The Athletic, but he followed up with a note indicating the start will now come Friday, which confirms the MLB.com report. Bieber's first rehab start was in the Arizona Complex League where he tossed 2.1 scoreless frames for the ACL Guardians.

Shane Bieber
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
