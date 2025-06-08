Shane McClanahan Injury: Throws successful bullpen session

McClanahan (triceps) threw a successful bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash confirmed that McClanahan's side session went well, and while the Rays aren't yet putting a firm timeline on the left-hander's return from the 60-day injured list, president of baseball operations Erik Neander suggested a week ago that McClanahan may be out until "somewhere in late July or early August." McClanahan will likely gradually increase the intensity and volume of his side sessions over the next couple of weeks before advancing to facing hitters in live batting practice.