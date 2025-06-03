Shane Smith News: Logs scoreless outing

Smith (2-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks over 5.1 scoreless innings against the Tigers. He struck out six.

Smith neutralized the Tigers' offense, recording his fourth scoreless outing of the season. The right-hander has impressed in his rookie campaign, posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 62.1 innings. While the White Sox remain at the bottom of the AL Central, Smith has been a clear bright spot.