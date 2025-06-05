Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Shea Langeliers headshot

Shea Langeliers Injury: Departs mid at-bat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 6, 2025 at 10:58am

Langeliers departed Thursday's game in the sixth inning after appearing to pull something on his left side during a swing, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Langeliers ended his day Thursday going 1-for-4 with a double, but his injury occurred in the final one of those at-bats. Logan Davidson subbed in for Langeliers as the designated hitter. It was later deemed that Langeliers departed due to left flank soreness, and he is set to receive an MRI to determine the severity of the issue, Martin Gallegos MLB.com reports.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now