Shea Langeliers Injury: Lands on IL with oblique strain

The Athletics placed Langeliers on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left oblique strain.

Langeliers was removed in the middle of his at-bat in the sixth inning of Thursday's game against the Twins after tweaking his oblique. He'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but the 27-year-old catcher could be facing a lengthy stint on the IL. The Athletics will turn to Willie MacIver and Jhonny Pereda to serve behind home plate for as long as Langeliers is on the shelf.