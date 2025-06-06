Shea Langeliers Injury: Lands on IL with oblique strain
The Athletics placed Langeliers on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left oblique strain.
Langeliers was removed in the middle of his at-bat in the sixth inning of Thursday's game against the Twins after tweaking his oblique. He'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but the 27-year-old catcher could be facing a lengthy stint on the IL. The Athletics will turn to Willie MacIver and Jhonny Pereda to serve behind home plate for as long as Langeliers is on the shelf.
