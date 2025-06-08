Shota Imanaga Injury: Rehab start on tap

Imanaga (hamstring) completed a 37-pitch bullpen session Saturday and is expected to make a rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The left-hander has been on the shelf just over a month due to a strained left hamstring, but he's now entered the final stage of his rehab program. Imanaga built up to 39 pitches in his last live batting practice session, so he may need an additional rehab outing after Tuesday before rejoining the Cubs.