Slade Cecconi News: Stuck with loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2025

Cecconi (1-2) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out three.

Cecconi got no run support in the loss, as the Yankees' pitching staff shut the Guardians out. Still, it was a decent outing for the 26-year-old, especially considering he allowed five runs and three homers in his most recent start. In four appearances this season, Cecconi has a 4.87 ERA and a 20:7 K:BB across 20.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Reds for his next start.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
