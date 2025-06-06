Sonny Gray News: Blanks defending champs

Gray (7-1) earned the win against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing eight hits while striking out five across 6.1 scoreless frames. He did not issue a walk.

Gray yielded at least two baserunners in three of the seven innings he pitched, but he maneuvered out of trouble without allowing a run. He generated 16 whiffs and 19 first-pitch strikes on 90 pitches (63 strikes) while inducing seven grounders. Gray has not given up a run over his last two starts and sports a 3.35 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 75.1 innings this season, and his 81 strikeouts rank ninth in the National League. He's lined up to face the Brewers on the road next week.