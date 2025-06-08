Spencer Strider News: Loses again

Strider (0-5) took the loss Sunday against San Francisco, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out five.

Strider has taken a loss in all five of his appearances this season, but Sunday's outing marked his first time completing six innings this year. The 26-year-old hasn't been consistently healthy since 2023, but he's now made four straight turns through Atlanta's rotation. He's still finding his footing though, owning a 5.85 ERA and a 19:10 K:BB over 20 innings. Fresh off a quality start, Strider is on track for a matchup with the lowly Rockies next weekend.