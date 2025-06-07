Stephen Kolek News: Records 5.2 scoreless frames again

Kolek didn't factor in the decision against Milwaukee on Saturday, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Kolek struggled with his control, as he threw just 51 of 88 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high four free passes. However, the right-hander didn't allow any extra-base hits and let just one Brewer get to third base. This was the second straight start in which Kolek finished with exactly 5.2 scoreless frames, and he's now gone 15.1 innings since last giving up a run. Kolek has been a solid asset for the Padres since moving into the rotation in early May, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.24 WHIP despite a mediocre 29:16 K:BB across 42 frames.