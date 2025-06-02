Fantasy Baseball
Stephen Kolek News: Tosses 5.2 scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Kolek allowed three hits and issued two walks while striking out three batters over 5.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Monday.

Kolek struggled in the first two innings, allowing five baserunners and working out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second. He settled in nicely after that, yielding just one additional hit. The right-hander couldn't quite manage a quality start -- he was pulled with two outs in the fifth after having thrown 98 pitches -- but he bounced back nicely after surrendering six runs over 5.1 frames against Miami in his previous outing. Kolek has held down a spot in the Padres' rotation with a 3.47 ERA through 36.1 frames, and he's projected for a road matchup against Milwaukee in his next start.

