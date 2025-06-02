Stephen Kolek News: Tosses 5.2 scoreless frames

Kolek allowed three hits and issued two walks while striking out three batters over 5.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Monday.

Kolek struggled in the first two innings, allowing five baserunners and working out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second. He settled in nicely after that, yielding just one additional hit. The right-hander couldn't quite manage a quality start -- he was pulled with two outs in the fifth after having thrown 98 pitches -- but he bounced back nicely after surrendering six runs over 5.1 frames against Miami in his previous outing. Kolek has held down a spot in the Padres' rotation with a 3.47 ERA through 36.1 frames, and he's projected for a road matchup against Milwaukee in his next start.