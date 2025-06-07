Steven Kwan News: Trio of hits in defeat

Kwan went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Astros in 10 innings.

Kwan put on a hitting display Saturday, notching three hits in a game for the seventh time on the season. The 27-year-old continues to show great bat-to-ball skills, evidenced by an 8.7 percent strikeout rate, the fourth lowest in MLB, and the fact that he has only two fewer walks (21) than strikeouts (23). The left-handed leadoff hitter is slashing .314/.375/.435 on the season with 14 doubles and 21 RBI on the season.