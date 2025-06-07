Taj Bradley News: Struggles in no-decision

Bradley settled for a no-decision after allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two during Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Marlins in 10 innings.

The 24-year-old had a tough outing Saturday, allowing a season-high seven runs to a bottom-10 offense in MLB. Bradley, who struck out 34 batters in his last 30 innings entering Saturday, struggled to miss bats and got punished for mistakes by the Marlins. Things won't get any easier for the right-hander, who lines up to face the Mets in his next turn through the rotation.