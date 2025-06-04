Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Bibee headshot

Tanner Bibee News: Fires quality start versus Yanks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2025 at 4:14am

Bibee (4-6) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings as the Guardians fell 3-2 to the Yankees. He struck out six.

The right-hander delivered his fifth quality start of the year on a season-high 107 pitches (63 strikes), but back-to-back solo shots by Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe to lead off the seventh inning broke a 1-1 tie and stuck Bibee with the loss. After failing to strike out more than five batters in any outing through mid-May, Bibee seems to have re-discovered his ability to miss bats, posting a 3.44 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB over his last three starts and 18.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Astros.

