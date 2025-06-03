Tanner Gordon Injury: Out with oblique strain

The Rockies placed Gordon on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 31, due to a left oblique strain.

Gordon presumably sustained the injury during his start against the Cubs last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs on six hits with one strikeout and no walks over 4.2 innings. Regardless of the injury, the right-hander still may have lost his place in Colorado's rotation with Chase Dollander (forearm) returning from the IL to start Tuesday in Miami.