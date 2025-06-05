Tanner Schobel News: Promoted to Triple-A

Schobel was promoted to Triple-A St. Paul after hitting .295/.375/.470 with seven home runs and seven stolen bases in 49 games at Double-A Wichita. He went 0-for-3 in his first game Wednesday for St. Paul.

The 68th overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft didn't impress the last two seasons at Double-A (.634 OPS in 2023 and .637 OPS in 2024) but has found more power this season. He's also reduced his strikeout rate to 14.2%, the lowest of his career. He'll need to show he can maintain these improvements in Triple-A.