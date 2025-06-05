Thomas Hatch News: DFA'd after game one
The Royals designated Hatch for assignment Thursday.
Hatch was selected from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday prior to the first game of a doubleheader against the Cardinals. While the right-hander did not appear in the game, his designation for assignment comes prior to the second half of the twin bill. In a corresponding move, Cole Ragans (groin) was reinstated from the injured list to start Game 2.
