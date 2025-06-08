Thomas Hatch News: Remaining with KC

Hatch cleared waivers Sunday and was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha.

Hatch was DFA'd by the Royals on Thursday but will remain in the organization. The righty didn't get into a game during his one day on KC's roster and hasn't appeared in an MLB contest since 2023, when he spent time with Pittsburgh and Toronto. Hatch has been working as a starter with Omaha this season and will likely reprise that role now that he's back with the Triple-A club.