Thomas White News: Returns to action for High-A club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

White (finger) struck out three and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk over two innings in his start Friday with High-A Beloit.

White was out of commission for three weeks due to a left index finger injury, but he was cleared to slot back into the Beloit rotation Friday, albeit on a limited workload. Through seven starts at High-A this season, the 20-year-old southpaw owns a 3.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB over 27 innings.

