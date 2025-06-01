Thomas White News: Returns to action for High-A club

White (finger) struck out three and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk over two innings in his start Friday with High-A Beloit.

White was out of commission for three weeks due to a left index finger injury, but he was cleared to slot back into the Beloit rotation Friday, albeit on a limited workload. Through seven starts at High-A this season, the 20-year-old southpaw owns a 3.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB over 27 innings.