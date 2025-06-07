Tim Elko News: Slugs homer Saturday

Elko went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double Saturday in a 4-1 win against Kansas City.

Elko belted a two-run shot in the second inning to put Chicago in the lead for good. The 26-year-old appears to be settling into a full-time role at first base -- since his promotion from Triple-A on June 4, Elko has made four straight starts at the position, going 3-for-15 with three RBI. Meanwhile, Miguel Vargas, who had been playing first base regularly, has been slotting in at third while Josh Rojas has mostly moved to second base in the wake of Lenyn Sosa's placement on the IL due to a hip injury.