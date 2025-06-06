Tim Elko News: Two straight starts since promotion

Elko went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Thursday against the Tigers.

Elko has started at first base and hit sixth in two straight games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. He has one hit in each contest and provided the game-winning knock in the 10th inning Thursday, though that was also paired with three strikeouts. However, Elko's playing time figured to be impacted by the impending promotion of top prospect Kyle Teel.