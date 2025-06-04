Fantasy Baseball
T.J. McFarland Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

McFarland (groin) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton on Tuesday, allowing one run over one inning of work.

McFarland has been shelved for more than three weeks with a strained left groin but has been cleared to try things out in a game setting. Because his absence has been brief, his rehab stint should be a short one. McFarland had been unscored upon in 12 of his last 13 appearances before going on the 15-day injured list.

