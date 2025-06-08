Tommy Edman News: Drives in three in win

Edman went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

Edman was clutch throughout the game, driving in a run in each of the second, fourth and eighth innings. Over his past 10 games, he's hit safely seven times with a homer, six RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base. While the 30-year-old has surprisingly swiped just three bags this season, he's hitting .244 with nine home runs, 32 RBI and 29 runs scored across 190 plate appearances. Most impressively, he's batting .343 with a 1.096 OPS with runners in scoring position.