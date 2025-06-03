Tomoyuki Sugano News: Seven strong innings in fifth win

Sugano (5-3) picked up the win Tuesday against the Mariners after surrendering one run on five hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out five.

Sugano continues to provide length for the Orioles, working at least five innings in his ninth straight start while walking one or fewer for the eighth time during this span. Additionally, the 35-year-old right-hander has tossed at least six frames on seven occasions during this period, and he posted his sixth quality start of the year Tuesday. Sugano sports a solid 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB through 71 innings ahead of a tough assignment versus the hard-hitting Athletics, who rank fifth in the majors with a .417 slugging percentage in 2025.